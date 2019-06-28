Almost showtime! Zoë Kravitz and her husband, Karl Glusman, celebrated ahead of their second wedding ceremony in Paris, France, with a star-studded bash.

The Big Little Lies star, 30, and the Gypsy alum, 31, were all smiles as they held hands at French restaurant Lapérouse on Friday, June 28, where they were surrounded by family and friends.

The bride wore an edgy white ensemble, which consisted of a bralette and bike shorts underneath a beaded see-through fringe dress for the occasion, while her groom looked dapper in a sleek suit, a buzzed haircut and a brown dress shoes.

Zoë’s famous parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, who split in 1993, were on hand to celebrate their daughter’s impending nuptials, as was Bonet’s husband Jason Momoa.

The YSL model’s Big Little Lies costars, including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern, were all present to share in the couple’s joy, as were Cara Delevingne, Denzel Washington and Zoë’s rumored ex Chris Pine, whom she reportedly dated years prior.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Lolawolf singer and Glusman were already “legally married” earlier this month, but still planned to have their overseas ceremony in late June — coincidentally, on the same day as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Their secrecy over their initial nuptials wasn’t terribly surprising: The duo, who met through mutual friends in 2016, were engaged for months before anyone knew.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” she spilled to Rolling Stone in October. “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Zoë recounted Glusman’s proposal to the publication: “I was in sweatpants,” she said. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!”

As it turned out, the Divergent star didn’t need to fret. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

The actress added of her significant other, “I can be my weirdest self around him. It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

