For the first time since 2012, Jason Momoa’s chin is visible — and it’s for a good cause.

On Wednesday, April 17, the Game of Thrones actor posted a video on YouTube called “Goodbye Drogo… I SHAVED!” In the four-minute video he stands in a picturesque desert landscape as he shaves off his epic facial hair.

Get Tressed With Us: Hollywood’s Male Groomer Spills on What it’s Like to Work With Hot Guys

Walking through a mess of plastic waste at the start of the video, he explains that the reasoning behind this stunt is to bring awareness to the plastic that is “killing our planet.” His solution: more aluminum packaging.

“I hate going to the airport or being on an airplane and getting a water bottle this big,” he says as he holds his fingers apart a small distance. “When it can be an aluminum one. They have aluminum sodas and it’s fully recyclable.” He then turns to the camera and shows off his half-shaved face.

He took to Instagram to also spread his message and promote the video. “I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change,” he wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying the clip. “A change for the better…for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum.”

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

In the video, after promoting the switch the canned water, he cleans up the finishing touches of the little stubble that’s left, looking straight into the camera (and as sexy as ever). “Aquaman is trying to do the best he can — for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans clean up the land. I love you guys.”

With his smoldering look and his charitable cause, beard or no beard, he’s still one hot superhero.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!