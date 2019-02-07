We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed Hollywood male groomer Kristan Serafino (the woman behind the hottest guys in the business, including A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Daniel Craig plus pop star phenom Shawn Mendes) to talk about her red carpet styling secrets. Oh, and she also spilled why it’s soooooo much more fun working with the dudes than the ladies (for one, they seem to be a bit more low-key when it comes to their appearance).

So how does one get into the covetable role of hanging out with hot guys? Serafino told Us that a booking with Camila Alves turned out to be a golden opportunity, when the actress-slash-model’s then-boyfriend Matthew McConnaughey asked if she could give him a haircut. The rest is history!

For more of the week’s hair news — including Serafino’s tip for the one skincare and haircare product guys’ need to keep in their arsenal (hint: for the complexion, it’s toner, as men tend to be less diligent about washing their faces than women, and for hair, it’s likewise all about starting with a clean canvas – she recommends ColorWow’s Color Security Shampoo) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

