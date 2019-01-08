Ryan Reynolds is giving us all the feels in his latest campaign with Giorgio Armani fragrances. On Tuesday, January 8, Armani Code announced that the Deadpool actor is the new face of all their men’s fragrance line, including their latest launch, Code Absolu.

As handsome and charismatic as ever, Ryan is a perfect fit for the Armani brand. “With his status of modern male figure of self-fulfillment, Ryan Reynolds perfectly embodies the modern sensuality of the Armani Code man: someone with charisma, authenticity, an effortless style, and the right dose of irony,” Giorgio Armani said in a statement from the brand.

7 Hottest Hunks on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The Armani Code fragrance Absolu further expresses that narrative. Created to redefine masculinity, the scent uses a balance of deep and warm notes with a touch of sweet, freshness. The end result is a burst of sensual intensity that’s honestly quite similar to the promo image.

In the first photograph released for the campaign, we see a sharp, smart and sexy Reynolds taking off his tux jacket full of confidence and swagger that seems only natural from the leading man. Even though the shot clearly represents his ability to act in drama and action films, we wish there was some way to showcase his sense of humor. After all, what’s sexier than a sense of humor? Are we right or are we right, Blake Lively?

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if the Emmy-award winning Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano is able to capture his wit when the campaign launches in February.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!