Ahead of Earth Day on April 22, Kiehl’s and John Legend teamed up to create an eco-friendly take on one of the skincare brand’s best-selling products that will have you looking good while doing good. The Kiehl’s Made Better x John Legend Limited Edition Rare Earth Mask features recycled packaging, fair trade ingredients and a philanthropic component benefiting environmental charities around the globe.

“Kiehl’s has been making wonderful products for years, and I’m glad they’re making a real effort to make those products more responsibly and sustainably,” Legend said in a statement. “Every organization and individual needs to think about ways to contribute to a healthier world.”

Launched in 2018, the Kiehl’s Made Better initiative redoubled the brand’s efforts to create sustainable, naturally derived formulas that are manufactured and packaged with the planet in mind, while also supporting local communities.

This year, the EGOT-winner came on board to launch the special edition Rare Earth Mask, complete with fair trade Amazonian White Clay, a label made of repurposed coffee bean bag fiber and post-consumer waste and a jar composed of 30 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.

“I was also really inspired by the story behind the main ingredient of the mask formula, which is fairly traded and collected by local families near the Amazonian River in Northern Brazil,” Legend explained. “Through a long-term partnership, Kiehl’s provides economic support to the community.”

But that’s not all. 100 percent of net profits (up to $25,000) of this partnership will support Earth Day Network’s Great Global Clean Up. Beginning Saturday, April 27, the organization will mobilize volunteers in 13 U.S. cities to collect trash and debris in green spaces, urban landscapes and waterways from coast to coast.

The “All of Me” singer shared that environmental causes are particularly close to his heart and his two-year-old daughter Luna is already doing her part to make the world a cleaner place.

“Climate change is the existential crisis facing the planet … Clean water is also critical and affects the health and life expectancy of so many people,” he said. “Luna knows the word recycling already! There’s a recycling bin right next to our trash can and she knows certain things go in the recycling bin, so people can use them again.”

The Kiehl’s Made Better x John Legend Limited Edition Rare Earth Mask retails for $25 and is now available at Kiehls.com.

