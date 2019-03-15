The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults get seven to nine hours of sleep a night. And if you just laughed out loud at the thought of ever finding the time to get that much shuteye, you’re not alone. Studies show that less than 40 percent of Americans get the suggested amount of ZZZs, and you probably don’t need Us to tell you that you shouldn’t be shorting yourself those 40 winks.

Key to maintaining health from head to toe, sleep is the time your body and mind repair themselves, which ultimately improves everything from your memory and mood to your skin (yes, beauty sleep is real, people!) and stress levels. With so much riding on those hours between the sheets, creating a nightly bedtime ritual that fosters good sleep habits is a must.

In addition to taking obvious steps like establishing a regular sleep schedule, decreasing your caffeine intake throughout the day (i.e. no 3 p.m. coffee run) and being mindful of your blue light exposure (you know, the damaging rays emitted from electronic devices like smartphones and computers) before bed, there are more fun and glamorous things to treat yourself to in the name of a better night’s rest.

Take, for instance, your choice of bedding. Upgrading your dingy old sheets to something super soft and cozy (think: cashmere) will have you running straight to bed every evening. To maximize your beauty sleep, swap your regular pillowcase for a silk one that helps cut down on the friction that causes wrinkles and ruins your blowout (the ultimate win-win, if you ask Us) and give a rich overnight mask a try to wake up with glowing skin. If falling asleep is a concern and counting sheep isn’t cutting it, there are Ayurvedic-inspired wellness oils and aromatherapy pillow sprays aimed at invoking sweet slumber.

From silk pajamas and chic robes to faux fur throw blankets and cashmere bedding, keep scrolling to shop lux goodies that are sure to up your sleep game!