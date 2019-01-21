When it comes to parenting, communication is key. But in Matthew McConaughey’s household, so is wrestling!

The father of three opened up about his youngest son, Livingston, 6, during a Monday, January 21, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He’s a literal handful, meaning he’s the comedian as well as the bruiser,” McConaughey said. ”He sometimes doesn’t like to use his words enough to get his point across. He gets a little of that from me. I like to wrestle. We have a wrestling mat. When you come in the door that’s what we have out there, so if someone’s got really something that they want to contest and they don’t want to talk about it, let’s go up on the wrestling mat, gang.”

But before anyone could come after the Serenity actor for this extremely hands-on parenting tactic, the Texas native was quick to point out that his son doesn’t get hurt!

“I’m the one who comes out of it with the bruises,” he admitted.

McConaughey, who also shares Levi, 10, and Vida, 9, with his wife Camila Alves, didn’t reveal whether the other members of his brood like to duke it out on the mat, but he did share the incredible gift he gave Levi for his birthday in July.

The Oscar winner and his wife brought their eldest and a couple of his friends to see his favorite group in concert.

“Levi wanted to go see BTS for his birthday,” McConaughey said. “They’re South Korean, and my son is walking around the house months before he wants to go to this concert, and he knows all the songs. He was rapping Korean.”

After all that build-up, the concert did not disappoint. “We had a blast,” the actor said. “We got out of our seats, we got right down in the pit and we broke a sweat dancing.”

