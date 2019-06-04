Speak for yourself! Elsa Pataky is so over her husband, Chris Hemsworth, being shirtless all the time.

The Avengers star, 35, revealed in a new interview that the model, 42, all but rolled her eyes when she found out he forwent his shirt once again in a scene from the upcoming movie Down Under Cover.

“It’s an action-comedy-heist kind of vibe. There’s some male stripping going on, which is always a healthy dose,” Hemsworth explained on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday, June 3.

When asked to share Pataky’s thoughts about those scenes, the Australian hunk confessed, “She’s just sick of it. She’s just like, ‘Put your clothes on.’ That’s right — it’s not nearly as exciting for her at all.”

Of course, Hemsworth turns heads every time he bares his muscular body and six-pack abs on the big screen (and in real life), but Pataky tries to make sure that his good looks don’t go to his head.

“For me, sexy is the inside of someone,” she told Women’s Health U.K. in 2015. “Of course I think he’s beautiful and fit, but I will never tell him that because he will get too, how do you say, ‘cocky’?”

The couple have been married since December 2012 and share three children: daughter India, 7, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 5.

The actor has racked up a bunch of movie credits as of late (Avengers: Endgame and Men in Black: International, to name a few), so he recently decided to take a step away from the cameras.

“I just want to be at home now with my kids,” he told Australia’s Daily Telegraph. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before.”

