Oops! Matthew McConaughey was in for quite the shock when he accidentally smoked a large amount of marijuana while filming his new movie with Snoop Dogg, The Beach Bum.

“When I first got to the set … they had, like, a bunch of fake blunts and joints rolled up,” the rapper, 47, said in a joint Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview with the 49-year-old Oscar winner on Wednesday, March 27. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, no. Who is that for? That’s not for me.”

McConaughey quipped that the fake joint, which was filled with oregano, was “supposed to be for [him],” but Snoop had other plans.

The Interstellar actor explained, “All of a sudden we go and do the scene … it’s a long take if you’re passing a joint back and forth … so, the scene goes on and right after the scene I just feel like, ‘Man, I’m not sure that was a prop.’ And I look over and Snoop goes, ‘Yo, Moondog. That wasn’t prop weed, that was Snoop weed.’”

McConaughey quickly felt the effects of the drug. “I didn’t say another word of English, really, for the rest of the night,” he recalled. “It was one of those highs where I didn’t really catch my breath until 5:30 p.m. the next day.”

As for what the True Detective alum did while high? The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” wordsmith explained, “[He] rapped for 13 hours straight.”

However, this is not the first time the Texas-born actor had a run-in with weed. McConaughey was arrested for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in 1999 after his neighbors called the police because he was dancing naked and playing bongo drums.

“I saw the cop’s eyes get big when he identified me, and it became, ‘Oh, look what we’ve got here,’” the Dallas Buyers Club star told Playboy in December 2016. “My first call was to my mother. I was feeling guilty because I was not raised to be in jail.”

The Beach Bum hits theaters on Friday, March 29.

