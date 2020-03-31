“Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!” Kate McKinnon is set to channel Carole Baskin in a new series inspired by Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness — and fans can’t wait to see how the comedian will put her own spin on the eccentric character.

Deadline reported in November 2019 that the Saturday Night Live star, 36, was slated to portray the Big Cat Rescue CEO in an adaptation of the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic.” At the time, Universal Content Productions — the studio behind podcast-to-TV project Dirty John — was working on developing the series for an unnamed network. After Netflix dropped its wildly successful Tiger King docuseries earlier this month, fans are curious to find out which stars will join McKinnon as part of the cast of colorful personalities.

Dax Shepard has already made a convincing pitch to take on the role of Joe Exotic (real name: Joseph Maldonado-Passage), an Oklahoma zoo owner and Baskin’s nemesis. “If I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken,” the 45-year-old Parenthood alum tweeted on March 25 while binge-watching the Netflix show. Edward Norton then replied that Shepard should “step aside,” adding, “You’re way too young and buff and you know it. You could probably pull off [Travis] Maldonado [the third husband of Joe Exotic] still, actually. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill Baskin and filed a lawsuit against his former business partner, Jeff Lowe, claiming that Lowe planted evidence against him that led to his arrest. While some social media users have pitched Kiefer Sutherland and 30 Rock alum Dean Gerard Winters for Lowe’s role, Woody Harrelson is the ultimate fan favorite.

More than a few celebs bear a striking resemblance to Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the founder and director of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, including Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet and Step Brothers star John C. Reilly. However, comedic heavyweight Will Ferrell stands out as the clear choice to bring Antle to life onscreen.

Scroll down to see Us Weekly’s breakdown of which stars should join McKinnon in the upcoming TV adaptation of the “Joe Exotic” podcast!