Kate Hudson’s 2020 is off to an honest start after the actress admitted she isn’t at her “ideal weight.”

“It’s January 2, 2020. I got on the scale. I wasn’t impressed,” the Fabletics creator, 40, said on her Thursday Instagram Story. “But that’s OK because I know how to do this, know what I mean? I was thinking that I know how much everybody likes following people’s routines so I thought that I would … simply show you what I do just to stay on track.”

The fashion designer documented her morning drinks — “a little celery juice” and “black coffee — before sharing her sweet potato lunch, alongside “shrimp with sherry vinegar and garlic.” The Los Angeles native then spent 30 minutes “rebounding” on a trampoline.

“So post holiday I’m basically 136,” Hudson went on to caption a photo of her scale, which read 135.9. “I always round up! Ideal weight for me [is] 125. 10 to go. I’m gonna say 3-5 pounds is mostly water and I’m a muscle frame so I weigh more even though I’m lean. Important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number!”

The WW ambassador gave birth to her and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s first child together, Rani, in October 2018. The Pretty Fun author already shares Ryder, 15, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 8, with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy.

Six months after the infant’s arrival, Hudson showed off her post-baby abs on Instagram. “I’m a couple [pounds] from goal weight,” the Glee alum captioned an April mirror selfie. “I’ve done it without stressing on food or working out like crazy although I have been disciplined. Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return. … PS I ain’t done yet!”

Hudson announced her WW global ambassadorship in December 2018. “Health and wellness is my No. 1,” she captioned her announcement at the time. “I’m so happy to share this with everyone.”