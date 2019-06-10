Kate Hudson celebrated boyfriend Danny Fujikawa’s birthday by penning a sweet tribute to the musician on Instagram on Monday, June 10.

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” Hudson, 40, wrote alongside a photo of Fujikawa and their 8-month-old daughter, Rani.

She added: “I believe that this gratitude exists and is present in our daughters joy and her magical spirit. Thank you Mama Fuj and Papa Fuj for raising this beautiful roller coaster ride of a special human. The ups and downs and sideways were all worth it 🙏❤️🙏 Happy Birthday baby! … I love you.”

The Marshall actress and the former Chief singer started dating in December 2016, 15 years after they first met. “His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!” Hudson explained on Instagram in December 2017, posting a photo of the couple kissing on a bridge. “A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter.”

Hudson was previously married to Chris Robinson, with whom she shares 15-year-old son Ryder, and engaged to Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Bingham. She and Fujikawa welcomed Rani in October 2018.

“Having a newborn and going through the baby stage has definitely been a shock after such a long break,” a source told Us Weekly in April. “But Kate’s been loving this experience and getting to share it with Danny. He’s extremely hands-on, so it’s been a dream.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!