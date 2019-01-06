Kate Hudson’s daughter, Rani, wore an over-the-top red onesie in a photo posted by her mom as she celebrated her baby girl turning 3 months old.

“Went a little crazy on the holiday outfit but let’s be honest…I did grow up watching @bobmackie design for my mother so I have a bit of an affinity for the embellished and sequined,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 39, captioned the sweet pic on Instagram on Sunday, January 6, while referencing her mom, Goldie Hawn, and the fashion designer known for his splashy gowns.

In the snap, Rani, who Hudson shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, is clad in a tomato-red outfit embellished with rosettes with diamante centers that run all the way down from her shoulder to her ankle. The look is completed with ruffled sleeves and a matching turban.

“Darling! And she is carrying it off!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Omg this is SO freaking cute and NOT over the top at all. Love her!!”

Hudson and her boyfriend, who began dating in December 2016, welcomed their first child in October and named her Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after Fujikawa’s late father, Ron. The Almost Famous star is already mom to two sons: Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 6, with ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy.

A source told Us Weekly in April that the Fabletics cofounder was thrilled to be having a daughter. “Kate and Danny are over-the-moon ecstatic,” the insider said. “Kate has had the baby itch and wanted a girl more than anything.”

Hudson has been working on losing the baby weight and two months after giving birth she posted a photo of herself in a sports bra and leggings, saying her goal was to lose 25 pounds by spring.

In December she was named a 2019 global ambassador for WW — formerly known as Weight Watchers.

“Health and wellness if my number one,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m so happy to share this with everyone.” She is the face of WW’s For Every Body campaign to inspire healthy eating habits for all.

