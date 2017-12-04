Kate Hudson may have made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in May, but the couple have actually known each other for 15 years. The Almost Famous actress revealed that and much more while celebrating a milestone in their relationship on Sunday, December 3.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!” the 38-year-old captioned an Instagram pic of the pair kissing during a hike. “A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter.”

“So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible,” she continued. “Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan #WhatAYear.”

Hudson and the musician, who launched Lightwave Records in 2013, were first spotted kissing in L.A. in March. Two months later, they traveled together to Cambodia.

Hudson shares Ryder, now 13, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2007. She and ex-fiancé Matthew Bellamy are parents of son Bingham, 6.

