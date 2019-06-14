Living it up on the Amalfi Coast! Kate Hudson showed off her post-baby body in a pink string bikini while on vacation in Italy with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

In the photos, the Happy x Nature founder, 40, can be seen climbing aboard a speed boat, and afterwards, sharing a smooch with Fujikawa, 33.

From there, the actress ventured onto a blue kayak, which she maneuvered out onto the water.

Hawn, 73, and Russell, 68, also took turns hitting the deep blue, sharing a red kayak as they paddled in tandem.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, who has been posting plenty of snaps of the trip on Instagram, praised her boyfriend during their time away with a sweet pic on Monday, June 10.

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” she captioned a shot of the former Chief singer with the couple’s 8-month-old daughter, Rani.

The couple have been romantically linked since March 2017, when the Almost Famous star was spotting planting a kiss on her man in L.A.

As Hudson revealed on a December 2017 episode of The Talk, however, their bond goes much further back. “We’ve known each other for 15 years. He’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said at the time. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”

She added, “I’ve known his family forever. To have that connection is really powerful.”

Russell spoke of the couple’s bond to Us Weekly in November 2018. “She’s a little different with the little girl. We’re really happy that she got [a girl] . . . and we’re proud of Danny and the relationship.” (Hudson also shares sons Ryder, 15, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and Bingham, 7, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.)

Scroll through to see the pics from the group’s European getaway!