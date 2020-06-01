Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Terminates Partnership With Myka Stauffer

Fashion-forward activewear brand Fabletics confirmed the termination of its partnership with YouTuber Myka Stauffer.

On May 26, the Ohio-based content creator and her husband James released a 7-minute video announcing their decision to rehome their adopted 4-year-old son, Huxley.

“We would never just give up a child with special needs, this is a personal matter to Hux. It had nothing to do with he just had Autism,” the 32-year-old mom of four told her 707,000 subscribers.

She continued to explain their decision to rehome the little boy. “Multiple scary things happened inside the home towards our other children and if these events happened with one of my biological kids, after all the help and after the behaviors we witnessed sadly we would have no other choice then to seek help and get their needs met.”

Stauffer said Huxley “wanted this decision 100 percent,” but the couple is still facing backlash for the decision. Hundreds of outraged social media users flocked to Fabletics’ Instagram feed, a subscription-based brand co-founded by Kate Hudson.

“Hello, I would like to know if you are still working with Myka Stauffer, or have plans to In the future,” one Instagrm user comments on a post from the brand. “If so, I unfortunately I won’t be purchasing from your company any longer, as I don’t want to support child abandonment and neglect.”

The Fabletics team replied, “We appreciate you flagging this. We can confirm that Fabletics is no longer working with Myka.”

Kate Hudson also directly replied to a fan who asked if Fabletics planned on continuing the partnership. The actress disclosed that Stauffer was “terminated.”

In a statement on Friday, May 29, Thomas Tanneff and Taylor Sayers, attorneys at law told Us Weekly that the couple’s decision was “the right and loving thing to do for this child.”

“In coming to know our clients, we know they are a loving family and are very caring parents that would do anything for their children,” the lawyers told Us. ‘Since his adoption, they consulted with multiple professionals in the healthcare and educational arenas in order to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients it might be best for Huxley to be placed with another family.”

“To be clear this did NOT include any considerations for placement in the foster system, but rather to hand-select a family who is equipped to handle Huxley’s needs,” they added.

