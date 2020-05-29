Clapping back. Myka Stauffer has come to her and her husband James Stauffer’s defense multiple times after announcing their decision to rehome their 4-year-old adopted son, Huxley.

The pair, who also share kids Kova, Jaka, Radley and Onyx, brought Huxley home from China in 2017, knowing the little one was autistic.

“My child is not returnable,” the mommy vlogger said in a January 2017 YouTube video. “So when I heard all of the things that that doctor was telling us, it kind of went in one ear and out the other. I wasn’t in a state of denial.”

The social media influencer went on to say at the time: “I accepted and took on everything that she said, and I sat down with Jim and I said, ‘You know, worst case situation, if our little boy at one point in his life, he needs to be in a wheelchair and he needed full on care, would you still love him?’ And we without a doubt in our minds, we knew, no matter what state he came to us that we would love him.”

In their May 2020 rehoming reveal, James said that Huxley had “a lot more special needs” that he and his wife weren’t aware of. He explained, “Over the past few years, Huxley has been in numerous therapies to try and help him with all of his needs. Over the last year has been the more intense therapy to try and help him as much as possible. For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals. A lot of their feedback [has been] really upsetting for us, because it’s not what we ever wanted to hear. We never wanted to be in this position, and we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible.”

Myka “500 percent … [felt] like a failure as a mom,” she said in the social media upload. “When I get insidious, hurtful comments, it just, like, really makes it hurt worse[,” the YouTuber said at the time. “It’s not about me at all, but … the last couple of months have been the hardest thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

The pair were slammed for their decision, many pointing out that Myka had included Huxley in past social media ads.

A Change.org petition was launched to “remove all monetized content” involving the little one.

Keep scrolling to see what Myka has had to say in response to the criticism.