Mommy vlogger Myka Stauffer has gained quite the following since she joined YouTube in 2014, but now she is getting more attention than ever before.

On Tuesday, May 26, Myka and her husband, James Stauffer, announced in a tear-filled vlog that they rehomed their autistic son, Huxley, three years after adopting him from China. James told Myka’s 716,000-plus subscribers that the child has “a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told” during the adoption process. He explained that the couple came to the decision to give Huxley a “new mommy” in a “forever home” after trying “intense therapy” over the past year.

“For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals. A lot of their feedback [has been] really upsetting for us, because it’s not what we ever wanted to hear,” James continued. “We never wanted to be in this position, and we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible. … We truly love him.”

A visibly emotional Myka insisted she and James “love Huxley with all of our being” and that “there wasn’t a minute that [we] didn’t try our hardest.” However, they ultimately decided to do what they thought would be best for the little one.

“After multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that [with] his medical needs, he needed more,” the social media influencer said.

Later in the video, she admitted, “Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent,” calling “the last couple of months … the hardest thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

Several social media users were quick to condemn Myka, causing the hashtag “#CancelMykaStauffer” to trend on Twitter. After pointing out that she had included Huxley in monetized content over the past three years, some fans called for the posts to be deleted in light of the latest development. A few subscribers came to Myka’s defense though, including one who wrote, “I respect you so much for having the courage to make such a heartbreaking and hard decision. You are such great parents, you have to do what’s right for him first and foremost. You are brave and he will thrive in life because of you.”

Myka, who has yet to publicly address the backlash, recently changed her Twitter bio from “follow my life with 5 kids” to “4 kids.”

