Putting family time first. Myka Stauffer and her husband, James Stauffer, have four children and adopted their son Huxley in 2017.

Three years after bringing the little one home, the YouTuber revealed that the 4-year-old had been placed in a new “forever home.”

“Once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told,” James said in their May 2020 YouTube reveal. “So over the past few years, Huxley has been in numerous therapies to try and help him with all of his needs. Over the last year has been the more intense therapy to try and help him as much as possible. For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals. A lot of their feedback [has been] really upsetting for us, because it’s not what we ever wanted to hear. We never wanted to be in this position, and we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible.”

Myka chimed in, “Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500 percent. To when I get insidious, hurtful comments, it just, like, really makes it hurt worse. It’s not about me at all, but … the last couple of months have been the hardest thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

While the pair were bashed via social media for their decision with the hashtag #CancelMykaStauffer trending on Twitter, some of the mommy blogger’s followers came to her defense.

“I respect you so much for having the courage to make such a heartbreaking and hard decision,” one tweeted. “You are such great parents, you have to do what’s right for him first and foremost. You are brave and he will thrive in life because of you.”

Myka and James met on OKCupid and tied the knot in July 2014. The couple share daughters Kova and Jaka and sons Radley and Onyx.

