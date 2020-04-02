How Your Favorite Fashion Brands Are Fighting COVID-19

Making a difference! As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make a devastating impact worldwide, fashion brands and companies are dutifully stepping up to the plate to help out in any — and every — way they can.

To aid in the crisis, big-names brands are donating generous sums of money to charities assisting hospitals, victims, families, children and more. For example: Ralph Lauren is donating $10 million across four charities: the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the Emergency Assistance Foundation, the Pink Pony Fund and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

The company is also one of many dedicated leaders producing protective equipment for healthcare amid shortages. Ralph Lauren joined fashion designers and organizations such as Christian Siriano, Bethenny Frankel’s B Strong and Eileen Fisher in working to produce masks and medical gowns. Others have even stalled the production of their own goods to transform factories into hand sanitizer manufacturers.

But that’s not to say that fashion retailers need to donate millions of dollars to make an impact. Canadian women’s fashion brand Aritzia is allocating 100 percent of its profits to Aritzia Community Relief Rund, which supports the company’s employees and their families. Skims, Stoney Clover Lane and Kendra Scott are donating a percentage of website profits to COVID-19 relief-related charities.

Another way brands are helping out is by donating free apparel to medical workers on the frontlines. Draper James, Crocs, L’AGENCE and Brooks Running are among some of the generous companies thanking healthcare heroes with complimentary items.

Fashion retailers and designers aren’t alone in their charitable efforts. Beauty brands and companies have done everything from sending care packages to hospitals to stalling factory production to produce hand sanitizer for medical professions.

Keep scrolling to find out more about how these brands and more of your favorites are giving back.