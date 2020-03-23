Bethenny Frankel is taking charge! The 49-year-old businesswoman is producing 1 million face masks for medical professionals as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and crucial supplies dwindle.

In an interview with radio.com, published on Sunday, March 22, the Real Housewives of New York star explained how her disaster relief foundation, BStrong, is working tirelessly to manufacture and deliver the in-demand medical staple.

“My partner is in Florida, quarantining himself except for when they go into our warehouse which will only be about 6 people at a time and they’re 6 feet apart with gloves and masks on,” the mom of one told the outlet. “We’re having a lot of medical masks shipped directly from other countries to the hospitals.”

The Skinnygirl founder has actively shared her industrious mission with her 2.1 million Instagram followers. In response, she’s received thousands of messages per day. Frankel noted that “every hospital, every clinic, [and] everyone [is] in a panic and with no supplies.”

On March 21, the philanthropists tweeted, “As of tonight, we have committed 450k masks and counting. By tomorrow, with more donations, we will be closer to a million. We are helping the nation’s health care workers. This is the largest crisis of our lifetime. #bstrong.”

To ensure speedy, efficient production of the masks, Frankel explained that BStrong is working with five suppliers and manufacturers including those in China and Israel. “So they’re N95 masks,” she said. “They also have gowns and different medical equipment.”

Masks will be sent everywhere from “Sarasota to Saratoga to Philadelphia to New Jersey to Staten Island to all over the country” and will be shipped to medical professionals in just a matter of days.

“I’m grateful that I have a good support system,” said Frankel. I’m grateful that I have a place to be. I’m grateful that I have a mission and a way to help and help be a part of a change in the world.”

Frankel launched BStrong in 2016 and its mission, according to the foundation’s website, is to provide “real-time emergency assistance to people in crisis.”

The reality star isn’t the only celeb who’s made moves to help medical professionals amid the nationwide shortage of face masks. On March 20, fashion designer Christian Siriano tweeted, “If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.”

Governor Cuomo later tweeted, “We’re in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”

