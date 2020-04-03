Better safe than sorry! Thomas Rhett and more celebrities rang in their birthdays at home with their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When the country singer turned 30 on March 31, his wife, Lauren Akins, showed off their party decorations via Instagram.

“Happy 30th birthday honey,” the Live in Love author captioned a sweet shot of her husband and their two eldest daughters — Willa and Ada. “Even in this quarantine I can’t believe I get to live this messy & dreamy (all at the same time) life with you. At 30 years old, you’re still my dream come true. I love you.”

In the social media upload, the former nurse revealed gold “Happy Birthday” balloons, rainbow streamers, a dessert plate, cards and a “Made in 1990” banner.

Rhett went on to post a video of Akins struggling to open a bottle of champagne — before the cork popped off and it sprayed across the room. “Love you so much,” he captioned the footage along with laughing-crying emojis.

The following day, the “Die a Happy Man” singer made a virtual appearance on the Today show, gushing, “Yesterday, my wife had a bunch of my best friends just pull up in our driveway. They leaned out the sunroof and said, ‘Happy Birthday!’ And then my parents and her parents came over and we sat six feet apart. It was so strange, but we weirdly had a great time.”

He and Akins have their newborn daughter, Lennon, at home with them during quarantine, and the little one is “a really good baby,” Rhett told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the time.

As for Elton John, the Me author blew out the candles on his cake at home after his husband, David Furnish, and his sons, Zachary and Elijah, sang to him.

“Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family,” the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer captioned his March 25 Instagram video.

Keep scrolling to see how more stars celebrated their birthdays while quarantining during the COVID-19 spread, from Eric Decker’s balloons to Reese Witherspoon’s walk.