Kate Hudson Says Quarantining Has Helped Her Sex Life With Danny Fujikawa

Making it work! The coronavirus quarantine isn’t stopping Kate Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, from being intimate with one another.

Hudson, 41, joined Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, April 28, for a virtual interview with brother Oliver Hudson, during which they discussed their new “Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson” podcast and her Fabletics brand. But the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star also opened up about how her relationship with Fujikawa, 33, was holding up amid the pandemic.

Andy Cohen bluntly asked whether quarantining has benefitted the couple’s sexual intimacy, to which the Something Borrowed actress replied “yes” while adding a chuckle.

“I think it’s even more than that,” she explained. “I think it’s positive for knowing that I’m with the right person.”

Kate added, “There’s nobody else I’d want to be quarantined with right now. He’s just the best.”

The Academy Award nominee was first linked to her beau in 2016. When celebrating their one-year anniversary in December 2017, Kate reflected on how far they have come in their romance.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of the two kissing. “A year ago today, Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!”

The Fabletics owner continued, “A kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible! ❤️ Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan 🙏 #WhatAYear.”

Kate, who shares son Ryder, 16, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy, announced that she was expecting her third child with Fujikawa in April 2018. They welcomed daughter Rani Rose, now 18 months, that October.

Earlier this year, Kate admitted in February that she’s unsure if she’s finished expanding her family. “I don’t know if I’m done yet,” she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Right now, Rani is at the age where you’re like, ‘I want another baby.’ But once she [turns] 4, 5, I feel like my life is kind of back a little bit. They’re kind of in a groove.”