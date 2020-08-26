How to Keep a Guy in Quarantine? Kate Hudson floated the possibility of a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel as she discussed where her character Andie Anderson would be in 2020.

“I’ve always thought about what Matthew [McConaughey] and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together,” the 41-year-old actress told Elle after she was asked if the infamous “love fern” from the movie would survive the COVID-19 crisis. “It’s actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now!”

Hudson and McConaughey, 50, starred as Andie and Ben, respectively, in the 2003 romantic comedy, which was based off the book of the same name. In the film, advice columnist Andie is assigned a story about how to get a man to break up with you in 10 days, while Ben makes a bet with friends to get any woman to fall in love with him in the same amount of time.

“I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job,” Hudson told Elle of her character. “I loved what we created with that movie. And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point.”

Five years after the success of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Hudson and McConaughey teamed up for the 2008 movie Fool’s Gold.

“It was a very different time of making movies,” Hudson explained to the magazine. “People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time. Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on How to Lose a Guy, and then Fool’s Gold, it was a six month shoot. We don’t really have any movies like that anymore, unless it’s a Marvel movie or something.”

The actor was also recently asked about working with Hudson and took the opportunity to gush over their onscreen chemistry.

“The main thing is that the male and the female — or the two leads — have to have some chemistry. If they don’t, it doesn’t matter how good that script is. There’s a lot of improv, there’s a lot of banter. It’s about timing, comedic timing,” McConaughey said in a video shared via Twitter in April. “There’s a buoyancy that they’re built on, you have to sort of bounce from cloud to cloud. Dance between the raindrops, I used to say.”

He added: “That film, hands down, has given me the most mailbox money of any film I’ve ever done. People watch it over and over and over … it’s that damn love fern.”

Two months earlier, McConaughey made headlines when he shared a still from the love fern scene in the film via Instagram. Hudson subsequently reposted the pic, jokingly reigniting the feud between their characters over keeping the plant alive.

“that damn fern…? That damn fern?!?!” Hudson wrote in February. “YOU LET IT DIE! ❤️.”