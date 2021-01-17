A strong bond. Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton‘s Duke and Duchess of Hastings, have kept in close contact since wrapping production on season 1 of the Netflix series.

The onscreen lovers got close while filming the period drama, Dynevor, 25, revealed in an interview with The Guardian posted on Saturday, January 16. While they wait to find out whether the streamer is moving forward with a second season, she and the 31-year-old actor have kept in touch.

“Unfortunately now he’s off in Los Angeles, but we check in with each other a lot,” the British actress said.

Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, dished on their bond amid rumors they’re more than friends. “It was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it,” the Snatch alum shared. “We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

This isn’t the first time Dynevor or Page has dealt with speculation about the status of their relationship. During a joint interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month, the Roots alum played it coy when asked about a potential romance. “I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” he said at the time, crediting “the beautiful scripts” with creating the apparent sparks between him and Dynevor.

Netflix hasn’t made any official announcements about Bridgerton‘s future, but the cast — including Dynevor — is hopeful. Speaking with Deadline in an interview released Friday, January 15, the U.K. native expressed fears that COVID-19 could impact production on season 2. “I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances,” she said. “There are so many extras and so many crew members and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”

U.K. officials announced a strict lockdown on January 5, ordering schools closed and citizens to stay at home with limited exceptions. The lockdown is expected to be in place until mid-February at the earliest. Production Weekly suggested, however, that Bridgerton could potentially begin filming its second season in March.

Netflix Queue announced in December 2020 that the show reached more than 63 million households around the globe, furthering speculation that the show — which is based on Julia Quinn‘s series of eight young adult books — would be back for at least one more season. Nicola Coughlan (a.k.a. Penelope Featherington) told Variety in December 2020, “We all really hope [it will be renewed].”