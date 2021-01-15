Nothing to see here! Phoebe Dynevor made sure she’d have an easy out when she watched some of Bridgerton‘s steamiest scenes with her grandparents.

“I find it really hard to watch myself, but I had to if they were going to watch it,” the 25-year-old actress explained during a virtual interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, January 15, with costar Regé-Jean Page. “So, I had to stand there with the remote, ready at any given point to fast-forward for them not to see any of the things I didn’t want them to see.”

While she was nervous to see how her family members would react to her NSFW moments on screen, Dynevor’s relatives weren’t fazed. “We got through it. It was PG-13 for my grandparents,” she joked.

Page, 31, also went to great lengths to make sure his family was totally prepared for what was coming their way. “We’ve got a family WhatsApp group [and we used] red flashing light emojis, particularly around episode five,” the Netflix star teased. “But also, the Brits are very well-drilled for this in general.”

One of the Roots actor’s cousins, however, missed the memos. “She’d made a couple of tactical cups of tea, she told me. You just leave the room and put the kettle on. … You’re not disturbed, you just need to make a very long cup of tea right now,” Page joked. “But the problem with this show is that she came back and she said, ‘You guys were still going! How many cups of tea do I need to make?'”

Bridgerton is the first of Shonda Rhimes‘ new projects to be released as part of her $150 million multiyear deal with Netflix. After it debuted on the streaming service on Christmas Day, the romantic drama became a surefire hit, in part due to Dynevor and Page’s electrifying chemistry. When it came to filming the show’s more intimate scenes, producers made sure that the costars felt completely comfortable with one another by bringing an intimacy coordinator to set.

“My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon is going down on Daphne,” the Younger alum recalled during a recent interview with Grazia UK. “And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt or a dance. It’s crazy to me that that hasn’t been there in the past. … I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did. It was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now.”

Dynevor and Page are so convincing as an onscreen couple that viewers believed sparks might be flying between them in real life. However, the For the People alum was quick to shoot down any speculation of a romance.

“I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” he told Access Hollywood earlier this month, crediting the “beautiful scripts” for creating his connection with Dynevor. “The sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough.”