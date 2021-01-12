Get ready for another promenade. Bridgerton became an instant hit after making its Netflix debut on Christmas Day — and fans aren’t the only ones who are craving more.

The series follows the Bridgerton family — played by Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston and Ruth Gemmell — as they attempt to find love in Regency-era high society. In season 1, eldest sister Daphne (Dynevor) and her relationship with London’s most eligible bachelor Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) pulled much of the story’s focus.

While the period drama hasn’t been officially renewed, rumors of a second season emerged when it was reported that production was slated to resume in England in March. After reaching more than 63 million households, Bridgerton is almost guaranteed to return for more. However, even the cast is in the dark about what might happen next.

“We all really hope [it will be renewed],” breakout star Nicola Coughlan (a.k.a. Penelope Featherington) told Variety in December 2020. “It’s a real joy to make and the response has been beyond our wildest dreams. But until the Netflix gods come down and bless us, we don’t know.”

Despite keeping the specifics top-secret, creator Chris Van Dusen has big ideas for continuing the show, which is based on Julia Quinn‘s popular YA book series. The author gave each Bridgerton family member their own chance to shine — and Van Dusen is hoping to do the same.

“Obviously we’re just focused on the first season right now. And while that focuses on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and her love affair with Simon, we know there are eight Bridgerton siblings [and] there are eight Bridgerton books,” Van Dusen told Cosmopolitan UK in December 2020. “So, in success I would love to be able to explore love stories and romances for all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters, of course.”

However, viewers haven’t seen the last of Daphne and Simon, who seemingly get their happily ever after in the final moments of season 1. Page previously hinted that things could still go south for the couple if they returned for new episodes.

“I think that love is an evolving thing,” the British heartthrob told TV Guide shortly after the show’s premiere. “It’s a living, breathing thing that needs tending, that needs looking after, that needs mending when it gets worn or torn. They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do. They have a lot to do, and I think it’ll always be fun to watch them do that together.”

Scroll down for all the clues that point to season 2 of Bridgerton.