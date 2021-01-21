Lady Whistledown returns! Netflix officially confirmed on Thursday, January 21, that Bridgerton will be back for a second season after it became a massive overnight success.

The streaming giants announced the news in a letter from the show’s infamous gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown, whose identity was revealed in the season 1 finale. “The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021,” the statement read. “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton [Jonathan Bailey] intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Whistledown reminded her readers that “patience, after all, is a virtue” and that fans of the steamy series will have to wait for more details on what’s to come.

Bridgerton made a huge splash after it hit Netflix on Christmas Day, reaching 63 million households within its first month. The first project from Shonda Rhimes‘ multiyear streaming deal, Bridgerton weaved a tale of love and lust in Regency-era London. Season 1 followed Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest Bridgerton daughter, who hoped to be swept off of her feet by a suitable husband. She eventually crosses paths with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), but their courtship is filled with ups and downs.

The romantic drama is based on Julia Quinn‘s popular series of books, which gives each of the eight Bridgerton siblings their own spotlight. Season 2 will follow the second in Quinn’s series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Before the show’s renewal was confirmed, creator Chris Van Dusen hinted that — in a perfect world — there would be eight total seasons.

“In success, I would love to be able to explore love stories and romances for all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters, of course,” Van Dusen told Cosmopolitan UK in December 2020.

Though fans are ready for more of the dreamy period drama, Dynevor, 25, recently gave eager viewers a reality check given the difficulties of filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances,” the Younger alum told Deadline earlier this month. “There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand. … I genuinely have no idea what they’re going to do with the second season.”