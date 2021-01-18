No one tells a tale like Lady Whistledown. Following its impressive Netflix debut, Bridgerton earned more than a few famous fans who are already eager for a second season.

Chrishell Stause kept her Twitter followers updated on her progress as she binge-watched the dreamy Regency-era drama after it hit the streaming service on Christmas Day. When the Dancing With the Stars alum, 39, made it to the “big finish,” she gave it a rave review. “10/10 would recommend,” she tweeted in December.

Bridgerton is the first of Shonda Rhimes‘ projects to premiere after she signed a major multiyear deal with Netflix in the wake of her ABC exit. Starring newcomers Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, the series follows the members of the wealthy Bridgerton family as they search for love in 19th century London. Not everything goes to plan for the Bridgerton siblings and their friends, however, who find themselves under the scrutiny of anonymous gossip columnist Lady Whistledown.

The series is based on Julia Quinn‘s popular books, which have given the creators plenty of inspiration for where to take the story next season. Chris Van Dusen previously hinted that in a perfect world, there would be eight total seasons of the Netflix show: one for each of the Bridgerton siblings.

“I think we’ve done some work in season 1 to set up other characters [for more],” the producer revealed during a recent interview with Collider. “I think it’s a deep well of story for us to explore.”

Audiences quickly latched onto the love story between Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton, whose chemistry had some fans believing that sparks were flying between costars Page, 31, and Dynevor, 25, in real life. During a virtual conversation with the British actors on her talk show earlier this month, Drew Barrymore gushed over their romantic performances.

“You’re perfect,” she teased the Bridgerton stars. “You brought so much to your characters, we were all in love at first sight. … We really are starstruck right now!”

Though they played a convincing couple on-screen, Page played coy when grilled about his connection with the Younger alum. “I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” he teased during a recent interview with Access Hollywood, giving credit to the strength of the show’s “beautiful scripts” for creating his and Dynevor’s chemistry.

