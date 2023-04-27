Lady Whistledown’s biggest fan — kind of. Ramona Singer felt like she was channeling Bridgerton at a recent event, but she seemingly had a little trouble correctly pronouncing the Netflix drama’s name.

“I feel like I’m going back in time in London or Paris at this beautiful dinner party,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 66, said in a video shared via social media earlier this month. “I feel like — maybe I’m not saying it right — but Brigadoon. Remember Brigadoon? We all loved that show. [It’s] a Brigadoon night. So special, so wonderful.”

The Bravo personality, dressed in a floral print evening gown, had one final surprise for her fans. “Oh, and can you believe this?” she added. “This is the bathroom!”

The New York native was filming inside a gilded room at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. “A lovely evening 🌴,” Singer wrote via Instagram earlier this month, sharing a photo from her night at the space.

Fans immediately called her out for her mispronunciation of Bridgerton in multiple videos shared via TikTok. “She’s talking about Bridgerton,” one TikTok user joked on Wednesday, April 26. One commenter added, “Her brain is a fascinating place.” Another TikTok creator posted the clip with the caption, “Me after three glasses of wine at Olive Garden.”

While the reality star had trouble remembering the name Bridgerton, she did correctly pronounce Brigadoon, which is a 1947 musical cowritten by Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner, who also collaborated on My Fair Lady and Camelot. In 1954, it was adapted into a film starring Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse. More recently, the Apple TV+ comedy series Schmigadoon! drew inspiration from the musical’s plot for its first season, which aired in 2021.

Singer is one of many celebrities who’ve expressed their love for Bridgerton, which is based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn. In February 2021, Mila Kunis revealed that she stayed up till midnight watching season 1, which is unusual for her given her normal early bedtime.

“I was like, ‘What’s happening in the show,'” the Black Swan actress, 39, explained during a Today show interview, joking that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, didn’t understand what was going on. “He’s dead asleep and wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode. He literally goes like this: ‘Are you watching a porno?’ He was so confused about what was happening.”

The Your Place or Mine star, 45, claimed that Kunis was “watching in the middle of the night,” which led to his confusion. “I didn’t know what was going on,” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying. You are cheating on me with this show.”

The steamy series has also attracted the attention of real royals including Sarah Ferguson. “I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I’m obsessed with it,” the Duchess of York, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up.”