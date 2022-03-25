Never enough steam! Bridgerton is full of smoldering looks and stolen embraces, but the Netflix series is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to sexy period dramas.

No one knows this better than Outlander fans or the show’s two leads, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. The Belfast actress and the Scotland native play Claire and Jamie Fraser, respectively, on the hit Starz series about two time-crossed lovers living in the 18th century. Though the show is known for its racy sex scenes, filming those moments is not as glamorous as it looks.

“They’re always awkward,” Balfe said during a February 2020 appearance on Good Morning America. “We’ve been doing [the show] for so long now, it’s always this conversation of like, ‘OK, so, what are we gonna do for this one that’s different than everyone other one that we’ve done before?’ We’re gonna have to start getting love scene Twister or something.”

While intimacy coordinators are now common on film and TV sets, Outlander didn’t have one until season 6, which premiered in March 2022. “Those things just weren’t available,” Balfe told Entertainment Weekly that same month, explaining why the show didn’t have an intimacy specialist from season 1. “Or if it was available, it just wasn’t commonplace.”

Heughan, for his part, thinks having an intimacy coordinator has taken a lot of weight off his and Balfe’s shoulders. “I realized how much we were thrown into the deep end,” he told EW. “There was a lot of pressure on us as less experienced actors to get it right. Each year as it went past or each season, I felt the pressure. It landed on us. [The coordinator] has given us the tools to explore those scenes, to take out the actor and take us out of it and approach it through a character way.”

A show doesn’t have to have explicit love scenes to be steamy, though. Consider Poldark, which aired from 2015 to 2019 as part of PBS’ comparatively chaste Masterpiece anthology. The series didn’t include any nudity, but fans were still mesmerized by the sight of Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) scything his fields on a hot day.

The Hobbit actor admitted that keeping his Ross physique in peak form was a challenge, especially after vacation. “I showed up a few pounds too heavy and I think they had to split the back of the waistcoat,” he told Radio Times in June 2017.

