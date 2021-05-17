Since Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in December 2020, no one — not even the cast — has been able to stop talking about the show’s numerous sex scenes.

“Episode 6 is the danger, red-light hazard warning,” Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, joked of the series during a Conan interview in January 2021. “I watched it with my grandparents. With my family, we just skipped episode 6. It was a no-go!”

The first season followed Daphne as she navigated the ballrooms of 1813 London with her siblings Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Colin (Luke Newton) and Benedict (Luke Thompson). While attempting to fend off overzealous suitors, she struck up a friendship with Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), with whom she eventually fell in love.

Over the course of Daphne and Simon’s relationship, things got very, very steamy — and that’s without even taking into account the other sex scenes featuring Anthony and his lover, Siena (Sabrina Bartlett), and Benedict’s various exploits.

“I had to sort of sit by the remote and fast forward the bits before episode 6 that are slightly on the precarious side as well,” Dynevor continued on Conan. “I’m like, ‘You don’t need to see this bit!'”

When Page hosted Saturday Night Live in February, he and the cast poked fun at those “bits” in a sketch where two inexperienced crew members have to substitute for the intimacy coordinator while she was out.

However, Lizzy Talbot, the show’s real-life intimacy coordinator, has said that filming the series’ steamiest moments is much less sexy than a viewer might assume. “It’s not very glamorous at all,” she told CNN in January.

For his part, creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen has acknowledged the complex choreography involved in each of those scenes, but noted that the writers try to ensure that every instance of sex or nudity has a purpose beyond titillation.

“We do have a lot of sex on the show, but nothing is gratuitous,” he told Esquire in January. “There’s no scene where we’re having our characters have sex just to be having sex. We’re always pushing the narrative forward and telling a story through these scenes.”

Season 2 has only just started filming, but if Julia Quinn’s source material is anything to go by, there will be plenty more blush-inspiring moments. Van Dusen told Vanity Fair that the new episodes will showcase “peak thirst,” even though Page will not return as Simon.

“We’re inspired by really delicious romance novels,” Van Dusen said in January. “And the sensuality [and] sexuality was always something that we were excited to be able to lean into on the show.”

Keep scrolling to read more of the Bridgerton cast’s thoughts on the show’s steamiest moments: