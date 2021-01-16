Worth the wait. Phoebe Dynevor says Bridgerton fans may have to wait a while before the show comes back to Netflix for a second season — if the streaming service renews it, that is.

Speaking with Deadline in an interview posted on Friday, January 15, the British actress, 25, remained tight-lipped about the future of the period drama but noted that with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, production would be a challenge.

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances,” Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, shared. “There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”

Government officials in the United Kingdom announced a strict lockdown on January 5, which ordered schools closed and citizens to stay at home with few exceptions until at least mid-February. Still, Production Weekly suggested Bridgerton could potentially begin production on its second season in March if it’s renewed.

As for what season 2 of Bridgerton would be about, Dynevor couldn’t say. “I genuinely have no idea what they’re going to do with the second season,” she told Deadline, “but I imagine if they’re following the books, then it would be Anthony’s journey.” The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second in Julia Quinn‘s book series, reveals what happens when Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) gets betrothed and tangles with his future wife’s sister.

Dynevor has high hopes for her own character’s continuing story line, too.

“I’m sure Daphne will end up getting involved. But yeah, I do wonder what it looks like. I’m excited to find out,” she shared.

Rumors have been swirling about Netflix renewing Bridgerton since it was announced via the Netflix Queue Twitter account that the show reached more than 63 million households around the world. The rest of the cast, like Dynevor, is in the dark about what the future holds. “We all really hope [it will be renewed],” Nicola Coughlan (a.k.a. Penelope Featherington) told Variety in December 2020.

Creator Chris Van Dusen has big plans for the show despite a lack of confirmation from the streamer. In the books, each member of the Bridgerton family gets their moment in the spotlight and Van Dusen hopes to do the same with the show.

“Obviously we’re just focused on the first season right now. And while that focuses on the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, and her love affair with Simon, we know there are eight Bridgerton siblings [and] there are eight Bridgerton books,” he told Cosmopolitan UK last year.