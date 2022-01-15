Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Official Relationship Timeline

An unexpected romance. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have shocked fans in 2021, but the pair haven’t slowed down in 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum was first linked to the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. (The former couple, who wed in 2014, share daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.)

While Kardashian and Davidson were friendly over the years — he even called Kimye the “cutest couple” after attending Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner with the spouses in 2019 — the KKW Beauty mogul bonded with the Set It Up actor when she hosted SNL.

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

Following a group Halloween outing, Kardashian and Davidson were spotted on a series of dinner dates. By mid-November 2021, an insider told Us that she was “falling for” him.

“Everything flows well [when they’re together],” the source said.

As the duo heated up, West, meanwhile, made a series of public pleas to try to win Kardashian back. The rapper also alleged that he wasn’t served with divorce papers. The Selfish author subsequently filed paperwork to be declared legally single amid divorce proceedings.

“Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” a source told Us in December 2021. “He’s very laid-back and understanding. They’re super smitten with each other.”

West, for his part, “absolutely despises Kim dating Pete,” the source said. “He is so jealous.” The Grammy winner has since been linked to Julia Fox.

Scroll through for a timeline of Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship: