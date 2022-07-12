She left her mark on his heart — and his skin. Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos and one branding in honor of girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The pair had known each other for several years, but sparks flew when Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. She and Davidson, who was a cast member at the time, shared the small screen in a sketch where they spoofed Disney’s Aladdin and Jasmine, leading to a sweet onscreen kiss.

The two started dating shortly after her appearance on the NBC comedy, and the couple still fondly remembers the skit. In July 2022, Kardashian shared a selfie with the New York native while he was shirtless. A tattoo reading “Jasmine and Aladdin” was visible on his collarbone.

While Davidson chose to put a reminder on his body, he gave Kardashian a different way to remember their first lip lock. When the Kardashians star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in April 2022, she confirmed that the Disney parody was indeed their first kiss.

“Actually, for Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” the reality TV star told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “So I do own the rug.”

While the California native stays away from tattoos herself, she’s a fan of Davidson’s ink tributes.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me],” Kardashian said during a March 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She revealed that there was one particular piece she preferred at the time. “I think my favorite one, it says here,” the Skims founder said gesturing to the left side of her collarbone. “It says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

The model also explained that one piece of body art isn’t something Davidson can remove. “The ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding,” she added at the time.

“I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [it like] my tattoos,’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained. “[He] just wanted it there as like, a scar.”

Davidson has his fair share of tats, but he has removed many of them in recent years. As his movie career grows, he is lasering off many arm and neck tattoos to reduce his time in the makeup chair.

