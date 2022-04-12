As Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson heat up, the Kardashians star is spilling new details about the beginning of their romance.

While fans know the twosome started dating after the 41-year-old Hulu personality hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, she chatted with the 28-year-old comedian at the Met Gala the month prior.

“His story is he had been asking around for my number a little bit,” Kardashian said on the Tuesday, April 12, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting SNL but it wasn’t announced yet. He came up to me and we were talking about SNL.”

While Kardashian’s outfit (and gloves) made it too difficult for her to score Davidson’s number when he offered, they saw each other again filming the NBC show the following month.

“He was the one cast member that — we were filming our show — he was the one cast member that wouldn’t sign off to be filmed, and he wasn’t there until the day of, so I didn’t see him all week during rehearsals, nothing,” Kardashian recalled to Dear Media’s Amanda Hirsch, adding that Davidson wasn’t at the afterparty because “he doesn’t really party.”

She added: “I thought about it later, and I was like, ‘Damn he’s the only person that didn’t come.’ I thought about it after the fact.”

The duo “privately hung out” and “chilled” before they were photographed at Knott’s Farm for a Halloween outing with friends, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Davidson marked the first person Kim has dated — or kissed — since her split from Kanye West. (The former couple share four kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.)

Since the beauty mogul filed for divorce in February 2021, the 44-year-old rapper has publicly slammed his former spouse and Davidson on social media.

“I know who he is inside. And, I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years,” Kim said of West’s antics. “So it can be stressful and it can be a lot of things, but I think you just have to be positive when you have kids and you just have to look at the positive as hard as it is. It doesn’t mean that it’s easy, especially behind closed doors, but it means that I feel so empowered in the way that I react to things now, and the way that I choose to communicate back and at the end of the day, what is it going to do if people are fighting back and forth? Sometimes, you know, I’ll say something, like, out of anger and then I’m just like, ‘Why did I do that?’”

Kim added that it’s “super frustrating” when “fanbases get involved.”

She explained: “He has such a supportive and amazing, strong fanbase and they’re amazing. And because people aren’t together anymore, doesn’t mean that now those people have to not like me and my fanbase doesn’t have to not like him. … There shouldn’t be all this, like, external beef, like, it’s hard enough already for families to go through a divorce.”

Scroll through for the biggest takeaways from the podcast: