A major milestone! As Pete Davidson‘s relationship with Kim Kardashian got more series — so has his connection with her kids.

In June 2022, the comedian was spotted holding hands with Kardashian’s son Saint during a shopping trip, according to footage obtained by TMZ. In the video, Davidson walked over to a kiosk with the little one before they headed off to lunch at the Cheesecake Factory together. The Skims founder was not seen joining the pair for the sweet outing.

The California native shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, the reality star sparked romance rumors with Davidson after they worked together during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

West, for his part, has been vocal about his disdain for Davidson while trying to publicly win back his ex-wife. Amid his divorce from Kardashian, the rapper took to social media to show an alleged text message exchange between him and Davidson.

“As a man I’d never get in the way of your children … it’s a promise,” the message from the New York native read in February 2022. “How you guys [sic] [go] about raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. I do [sic] [hope] [one] day meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

The Grammy winner responded: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Davidson formed a bond with Kardashian’s family amid the drama. “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” the insider shared. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

The KKW Beauty founder later gushed about her boyfriend during an episode of her Hulu series, The Kardashians. “Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart. People will always say, ‘Oh, he is so funny and it has to do with how funny he is.’ And that is, like, fourth on my list of why I like him,” she told cameras during a June 2022 episode. “He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace. He is really, really thoughtful, humble and so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine.”

Kardashian also pointed out that normal moments were the highlight of her new romance.

“I never knew that you could just be so happy watching a TV series and going to the gym. From someone that I never thought would even go to the gym or has been to the gym before,” she said while talking to Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “I actually don’t care if I go out like this and have no makeup on. It is the most refreshing feeling to not feel [like I have to always be perfect].”

Scroll down for Davidson’s cutest bonding moments with Kim’s kids: