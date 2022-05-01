Honoring her family? Pete Davidson‘s new tattoo seems to honor Kim Kardashian and her four children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Davidson, 28, was spotted leaving his Friday, April 29, standup show with new body art, according to photos published by Page Six. The neck tattoo seemingly reads “KNSCP,” which could stand for the initials of his girlfriend, 41, and her children, in order from oldest to youngest.

Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West, 44. She filed for divorce from the “City of Gods” rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She moved on with Davidson the following October.

The tattoo was spotted before the pair headed to Washington, D.C. for their red carpet debut. Davidson was leaving The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, where he addressed his ongoing feud with West during his standup set at the Netflix Is a Joke festival.

The comic explained that he had an “AIDS scare,” an audience member told Us Weekly. The New York native assured the audience that he wasn’t concerned that he had AIDS, but he alleged West spread a rumor that he suffered from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

The King of Staten Island star went to a famous friend for advice. “John Mulaney said, ‘He said you have AIDS? You should said say he has polio,’” Davidson recalled.

The Yeezy designer made his feud with Davidson public in January with the release of his song “Eazy,” in which he rapped, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” In March, a video followed which showed West beheading the comic.

The former presidential candidate took to Instagram in February to voice his disapproval of Davidson having a relationship with his kids, even sharing a screenshot of a text message seemingly from the Saturday Night Live star. “As a man, I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” the Guy Code alum allegedly wrote. “That’s a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is your [business] and not mine. I do hope [one] day I can meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

West added the caption, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

The Suicide Squad actor eventually met North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” the source said. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

The insider explained that “Kim and Pete are very in sync right now” and their “relationship is easy.” He’s even getting close to her loved ones.

“Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious,” the source added. “He’s bonded with her entire family, kids, sisters and [mom] Kris Jenner.”

While the new ink would appear to be Davidson’s first work of body art honoring Kardashian’s children with West, he has several tributes to the Skims founder on his skin.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me],” she said during a March 16 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding,” Kardashian explained to host Ellen DeGeneres, noting that Davidson wanted something he couldn’t cover or remove.

The California native revealed that there’s one tat that she prefers to the rest. “I think my favorite one, it says here,” the KKW Beauty founder said gesturing to her collarbone, “it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!