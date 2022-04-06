The perfect personality trait! Pete Davidson’s humor has helped him bond with Kim Kardashian’s four children.

“Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 28-year-old comedian’s bond with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

Another insider notes that the Saturday Night Live star has “bonded with” the 41-year-old Kardashians star’s “entire family,” including her children with ex-husband Kanye West, her sisters and her mom, Kris Jenner.

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now, they’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy,” the source explains. “They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2013 when North arrived, followed by Saint two years later. Chicago and Psalm arrived via surrogate in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The Selfish author and West, 44, announced they called it quits in 2021.

While the former couple’s divorce proceedings are still ongoing, the makeup mogul was declared legally single last month. While the rapper has moved on with Julia Fox, Chaney Jones and more stars, he has continued to bash Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson via social media.

The Grammy winner posted a screenshot in February, showing an alleged text from the New York native. “As a man I’d never get in the way of your children … it’s a promise,” the message read. “How you guys [sic [go] about raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. I do [sic] [hope] [one] day meet them and we [can] all be friends.”

West responded, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

The Yeezy designer’s jabs have not been “impacting their relationship at all,” a source exclusively told Us in January, noting, “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes things so easy.”

Kardashian most recently gushed about the King of Staten Island star in a Wednesday, April 6, clip from her and her family members’ upcoming ABC sit-down with Robin Roberts.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” the reality star said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.