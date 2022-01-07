Taking that next step. Pete Davidson has “bonded” with Kim Kardashian‘s little ones, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Kim and Pete are very in sync right now. They’re very in step with each other and the relationship is easy. They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair,” the insider exclusively tells Us. “Kim and Pete are absolutely getting more serious.”

The comedian, 28, who was first linked to the KKW Beauty founder, 41, in October 2021, has “bonded with her entire family,” the source adds, including her children, her sisters and her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West. The reality star filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she shared on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired in June 2021. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

The Skims founder added, “We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Davidson and the Selfish author have been spotted multiple times since her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, most recently jetting off together to the Bahamas earlier this month. They were photographed arriving back in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 6.

“Kim is so happy and light when she’s with Pete,” the source tells Us. “They seem like they’ve been together longer than they have been because of how comfortable they seem together. They’re always touching, and their chemistry is off the charts.”

Although the “Donda” rapper, 44, has been spotted on multiple dates with other women since his split from Kardashian, he has also been vocal about wanting her back.

Last month, the Yeezy designer changed the lyrics of his “Runaway” song to plead his case, rapping, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

Though a second insider noted that Kardashian was “surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together,” the SNL star wasn’t bothered in the least bit.

“Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim,” the same insider exclusively told Us last month. “He’s very laid-back and understanding.”

Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson, has also met the former E! star and “thinks she’s very sweet,” the source added.

With reporting by Travis Cronin