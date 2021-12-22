Is there hope for Kimye? Kanye West certainly thinks so — but Kim Kardashian is confident about closing their chapter.

“Kim knows Kanye is a good person and [she] respects him,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She was surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together.”

The pair tied the knot in 2014 and share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. After six years of marriage, Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February. Earlier this month, she requested for her last name to be restored and to be declared legally single, claiming in court docs obtained by Us that there was “no possibility of saving” her marriage.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the paperwork stated. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. … [West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives.”

Kardashian’s legal move came shortly after the Yeezy designer changed the lyrics of his hit song “Runaway” during a Los Angeles benefit concert, singing, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

His public declaration raised eyebrows, especially following his social media plea from one month prior. After Thanksgiving, West shared a throwback photo of him kissing Kardashian, tagging his estranged wife in the Instagram Story, which also featured an article referring to his holiday visit to L.A.’s Skid Row.

“I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative,” West said during his Thanksgiving speech, claiming that God wants him to reunite with the Skims CEO.

The “Stronger” artist previously alleged that he never received divorce papers from the reality TV personality, telling “Drink Champs” in November, “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Kardashian, however, has made it clear that she’s moving on, confirming her romance with Pete Davidson last month after weeks of speculation. The Saturday Night Live star, 28, “is not worried about Kanye” and his attempts to win over the Selfish author, the insider tells Us.

“He’s very laid-back and understanding,” the source says of the comedian. “Pete’s mom really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet. Kim and Pete are still having fun, but things are really heating up.”

Watch the video above for more on Kardashian’s ongoing divorce — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.