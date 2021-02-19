All the Signs Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Were Headed for a Split

A rocky road. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were once dubbed “relationship goals” — but their marriage turned tumultuous long before they officially called it quits in 2021.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star met West in the early 2000s. “He was recording a song with Brandy, and I was her friend. I vividly remember hanging out with him, and then they did a video together, so I’d see him a few times. He was asking his friends: ‘Who is this Kim Kardajan?’ He didn’t know what my name was,” she recalled to Ryan Seacrest in 2017.

While the duo struck up a friendship, they both dated different people throughout the ‘00s. Kardashian even married NBA player Kris Humphries in August 2011 but filed for divorce 72 days later.

“Right before I got married to Kris Humphries, [Kanye and I] were talking, and I just went a different direction,” the KKW Beauty admitted during the KUWTK 10th anniversary special. “I think I had to go through that to figure out what I wanted. After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, ‘Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.’ He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So, I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, ‘Oh, my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support.”

Not long after Kardashian and West decided to give their relationship a shot, she learned she was pregnant. While she gave birth to daughter North in June 2013, the rapper publicly revealed in July 2020 that the twosome discussed ending her pregnancy — a comment that sparked major issues between the couple.

Before things blew up between the duo, Kardashian and West wed in 2014 and welcomed three more kids: Saint (born December 2015), Chicago (January 2018) and Psalm (May 2019).

In between Chicago and Psalm’s arrivals via surrogate, West made headlines for a series of controversial remarks and bizarre Twitter rants. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, admitted to Us Weekly at the time that the spouses faced some “hiccups” in 2018, but were now “solid.”

The momager told Us at the time: “They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever,” Jenner explained. “You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up.”

Fast forward to 2020 and West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the past, was in the news again as he decided to run for President of the United States. During a campaign rally in South Carolina, the “Jesus Walks” rapper got visibly emotional as he discussed abortion and his eldest daughter. After more strange tweets (keep reading for a refresher), West publicly apologized to his wife. The scandal also prompted Kardashian to address her husband’s mental health issues for the first time in the media.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote in part via Instagram. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Sources subsequently told Us that Kardashian was weighing her options when it came to her future with West as they continued to live “separate lives.” In January 2021, Us confirmed that they had been in counseling, but their marriage hit its breaking point after a “big fight” in early December 2020.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that,” a source told Us.

A second insider added that it was “only a matter of time” before their union ended. “She didn’t just walk away,” the source said. “The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”

News broke on February 19, 2021, that Kardashian officially filed for divorce.

Scroll through for a timeline of the biggest signs of Kimye’s split: