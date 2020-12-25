A new kind of Christmas Eve. Despite being unable to throw their annual massive Christmas Eve bash, the Kardashian-Jenner family still celebrated the night before Christmas with a party.

“Just the family coming over tonight ⛄️ wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 24, posing outside her house next to a snowman decoration. She also shared a photo of her front door, which is surrounded by multiple plastic snowmen and Santas.

Earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian revealed via Twitter that the annual family bash had been canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wrote on December 6. “So, we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.”

She then noted that the family must put “health and safety first,” before adding, “taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Luckily, the family was able to still enjoy the holiday together. The Poosh founder, 41, also spent time with her kids, revealing via her Instagram Story that, at the end of the night, she cozied up in bed with one of her little ones. (Kourtney shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.)

