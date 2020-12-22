Stylishly in the spirit! TheKardashian-Jenner family knows how to celebrate the holiday season, not just through incredible decor but through their outfits as well!

We love looking through the Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s Instagram feeds this time of year to see how they’re decorating their massive homes. For instance, this year, the Lip Kit creator, 23, took to her Instagram Story to show off her 18-plus-foot tree. “It’s literally right at the ceiling,” she said in a video, showing an up-close at all the chic ornaments. While some are vintage pieces, others are newer. “My mom used to put these on our tree every year, except I had to buy way more to fit this tree,” she explained.

But it’s not only extravagant decor that we obsess over. We also can’t help but admire their dazzling ensembles, especially for the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, which Kim’s called “legendary.”

Though Kris hosted the affair for most of their lives, the momager has passed on the torch, allowing her kids to take over some years. Last year. Kourtney threw one the most formal yet and all five sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall — brought their style A-game, wearing drop-dead gorgeous gowns.

While the host for the evening looked red-hot in a form fitting scarlet dress from Tom Ford’s Gucci-era, Kim went for something a bit edgier rocking a snakeskin off-the-shoulder number.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Khlo´ continued their annual tradition, matching with their daughters, Stormi Webster and True Thompson. The beauty mogul donned an emerald, custom Ralph & Russo gown, while the Revenge Body star appeared statuesque in a slinky gold number.

From Christmas Eve parties to matching Christmas morning pajamas, keep scrolling to check out all the best Kardashian-Jenner holiday style.

