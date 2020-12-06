It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Christmas season is upon Us and no one knows how to celebrate quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kylie Jenner got the festivities started early when she started decorating her home before Thanksgiving. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, showed off her holiday decor via her Instagram Story on November 13.

“I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” Jenner said at the time. “I am saying f–k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas. I love my tree.”

One month later, Kris Jenner stopped by to appreciate her daughter’s massive Christmas tree, which reached the ceiling. “The tree is so yummy,” the momager, 65, said via Kylie’s Instagram Story on December 3. The makeup mogul also revealed the stockings on her fireplace, a giant Santa Claus doll and the garland in her living room.

Khloé Kardashian spread some holiday cheer when she unveiled her Christmas decorations via her Instagram Story on December 4. The Revenge Body cohost, 36, shared a look at her Christmas tree, which was covered in fake snow and adorned with silver ornaments. Khloé also posted a glimpse at a life-size nutcracker dressed in a silver uniform.

As for Kim Kardashian, the Skims founder, 40, recycled her Whoville Christmas decorations from 2019, which included plushy tree pieces lining her hallways.

“If you didn’t think I would bring back Whoville in the house …” the KKW Beauty founder said in a video posted via her Instagram Stories on December 4. “I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white.”

Although the holiday season will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Khloé revealed in November that she still hoped her family could host their annual Christmas Eve party. When a fan asked the E! personality if the bash would be “canceled this year,” Khloé tweeted, “I pray not!”

The Good American cofounder — who battled COVID-19 earlier this year — added that she wanted to find a way for her family to celebrate safely.

“I think it will have to be way smaller obviously,” she wrote. “And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before 😳 We have to think of what is safest.”

Scroll down to see how the Kardashian-Jenner family decorated their homes for the holidays.