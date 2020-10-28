A shocking reveal. Khloé Kardashian contracted the novel coronavirus earlier this year — and described her symptoms in a new sneak peek of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not,” the 35-year-old Good American cofounder’s sister Kim Kardashian explains in a confessional interview in a clip from the Thursday, October 29, episode. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it. … I guess we’ll just wait and find out.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan rallied to find someone to help Khloé, including Kris Jenner, who “jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call.”

Later on, the Revenge Body host breaks the news of her diagnosis in a self-recorded video, confirming that she tested positive for the rare disease.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” Khloé reveals from her bed with a raspy voice. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days. Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold. I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. … My chest would burn when I would cough.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, who shares 2-year-old daughter True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, admitted that her throat was “still not fully recovered” by the time she received her test results. Despite her diagnosis, Khloé tried to keep a positive mindset.

“Let me tell you, this s–t is real,” she continues. “But we’re all going to get through this. Pray that if we follow [the CDC’s] orders, we’re all going to be OK. May God bless us all.”

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner revealed in a trailer for the 19th season of her family’s reality series that “someone close to home” was suffering from COVID-19, making the global pandemic even more “scary” for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. During a separate promo in August, Kim, 40, was visibly shaken as she feared for her sister’s health.

“I’m super worried that Khloé is so sick,” the SKIMS founder revealed to a family member via FaceTime in the dramatic trailer.

In September, Kim announced that KUWTK was ending with season 20 next year. Following the news of the show’s upcoming finale, Khloé wrote via Instagram that she was “grateful” for the fans who stood by them since the beginning. “Change is hard but also needed at times,” she added. “Thank you for the memories!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.