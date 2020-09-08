A bittersweet goodbye. Khloé Kardashian shared her feelings with fans after her sister Kim Kardashian announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians is ending with season 20.

“I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all,” the Good American creator, 36, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, alongside the official statement about the show’s end. “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment.”

The California native revealed that her “sappy post will come soon” before touching upon how hard it will be moving forward without the reality series, which debuted on E! in 2007.

“Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all,” she continued. “Thank you for the memories!”

Khloé’s post came minutes after her big sister, Kim, revealed via Instagram that KUWTK’s final bow would take place next year.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim, 39, wrote next to an old promo pic from the show. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

She continued: “Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner also shared the official statement and noted that they’d speak further about the big life change in the future.

“I will gather my thoughts and share them in a bit,” Kourtney, 41, wrote via her Instagram Story.

Kendall, 24, shared sister Kim’s post and added a broken heart and red heart emoji on her Instagram Story.

E! confirmed the series’ end on Tuesday with a statement of its own. “Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives,” the network’s statement read. “While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return for season 19 on September 17 on E! and will follow it up with the final season in 2021.