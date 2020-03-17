It’s that time of year again, so hit your bookmark button now. Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation below.

This time, there are a few shows that have changed their course. For example, Fox’s The Orville will not return to network TV for its third season; instead, it will head to Hulu. Since the third season would not be ready for midseason debut, creator Seth MacFarlane decided to go elsewhere — and the first two seasons are already available to watch there.

“As the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show,” he said in a statement in July 2019. “It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long.”

While some shows are making moves to streaming platforms, others are currently in their final season. Supernatural, The CW’s biggest hit show, is set to wrap up in spring 2020 after 15 seasons.

“We’re going to get to see characters again that we haven’t seen in a long time, but then most of those characters are also going to die. We’re going to be resurrecting a lot of old favorites only to kill them again,” star Misha Collins told Us exclusively in November. “It is going to feel like it has a high degree of finality to it. … I think when the show ends, we’re going to have the feeling that everyone is really done. It’s not going to be like Game of Thrones, where you wish it had ended in a different way.”

Many other big shows ended this year, leaving many openings for renewals and new shows. The Good Place wrapped its series after four seasons in January. ABC’s Modern Family will air its series finale in April after 11 seasons. Season 11 of Showtime’s Shameless will be its last. Will & Grace will end its revival run at NBC in April.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the renewal and cancellation updates.