Modern Family is coming to an end after bringing the laughter for 11 seasons but Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared that the hit sitcom’s ending is surprisingly deep.

“We actually filmed our last episode a few weeks ago and it was a lot more profound and heartbreaking than I expected it to be,” the actor, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively at the opening night of the Broadway play Girl From The North Country at The Belasco Theatre in New York City on Thursday, March 5.

The series wrapped filming on February 21 and the cast — including Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara — documented their final day on set via social media.

“The last day with my number one lady,” Ferguson captioned a picture of himself via Instagram holding a coffee cup outside the Modern Family wardrobe department.

Ferguson told Us that the day was emotional for everyone — especially the younger cast members.

“I think we all cried a lot harder than we thought we would. The kids were also very moved and sad,” he recalled.

The Montana native told Us that he was able to take some props from the set as tokens of the 11 years he spent filming with the cast and crew.

“I took, like, a few art pieces that were on the wall that a lot of people might not notice, but I looked at everyday,” Ferguson said.

Although the show is ending, Ferguson will have plenty to keep him busy in his personal life. The Ice Age: Collision Course star announced that he and his husband, Justin Mikita, are expecting their first child together in January. Ferguson shared with Us that he’s excited to be a parent but is well aware that there will be challenges along the way.

“Oh gosh, it’s unknown territory for me right now,” Ferguson said. “It’s something I always wanted to be, a father, and my partner, Justin, has always wanted to be a father. I’m just excited to have something else to focus on that’s not my career.”

Ferguson added that his Modern Family castmates Bowen, 50, and Vergara, 47 — who attended Ferguson’s baby shower along with 29-year-old Hyland in February — have been giving the parents-to-be “contradicting advice.” However, Ferguson told Us that the best advice he received came from Ed O’Neill.

“He’s [O’Neill] like you’re going to figure it out when it gets here,” Ferguson said.

Modern Family‘s series finale airs on ABC on April 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Fortune Benatar