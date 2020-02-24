The end has arrived. On Friday, February 21, the cast of Modern Family filmed their final episode and wrapped the series after 11 seasons.

The sitcom, which launched on ABC in 2009, has an all-star cast who quickly became a family: Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Ed O’Neill (Jay Pritchett), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett), Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Jeremy Maguire (Joe Prichett) and Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado).

From the start, the show began breaking barriers on TV — especially with Mitch and Cameron.

“I do think putting a gay couple in the forefront and not having it be a sidekick [but] having it be an integrated part of the family and not leading with the fact that they’re gay [was] revolutionary back then,” Ferguson told reporters in January 2020 during the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “I don’t think it’s as revolutionary now, which I think is a great thing. I hope Mitch and Cam open the door for other writers to be inspired.”

The show was also very important to the younger actors; many of them grew up on the show which wasn’t always an easy experience.

Hyland, who was 18 when the show began, struggled with health issues during the show and received a ton of criticism for her changing looks.

“People really love to attack women especially,” Hyland added during the panel in January. “I think Ariel is such an amazing woman and has always been so mature and handles it with such grace and poise. And I think between the two of us we really have gone and tackled them with all of our spite and wit.”

Scroll through the gallery below for some of the most emotional quotes the cast has given about the end of the show.